Aashirvaad’s ‘Anubhuti Bhawan’ re-imagines Rath-Yatra

ITC’s Aashirvaad Atta, India’s No.1 packaged atta brand, is back to celebrate Odisha’s biggest annual festival, Puri Rath Yatra 2023. The brand is known to find innovative ways to enable devotees to experience this rich cultural festival. This year too, Aashirvaad Atta presents a one-of-a-kind and unparalleled immersive ‘270-degree theatrical experience’ providing devotees with a captivating and culturally rich journey of Odisha and the grandeur of the Rath Yatra.

Through the 9 days of the Puri Rath Yatra festival, devotees from across India , converge to witness the magnificent procession of Lord Jagannath. The entire state wears a festive hue and immerses itself in preparing for the yatra with deep reverence and enthusiasm. Aashirvaad Atta has been an integral part of this iconic event for several years, actively supporting and enriching the spiritual experience of the countless devotees who flock to Puri. To enhance the celebration this year’s Rath Yatra, Aashirvaad has created a tech-enabled immersive theatre experience at the ‘Aashirvaad Odisha Anubhuti Bhavan’.

Speaking on the occasion, S Ganesh Kumar, SBU Chief Executive, Staples, Snacks and Meals, Foods Business, ITC Limited “Puri Rath Yatra is a revered religious tradition in Odisha, attracting devotees from far and wide. Like every year, this year too we wanted to provide a unique experience to all the pilgrims. With a first-of-its-kind 270-degree immersive theatre experience, Aashirvaad will enable devotees to appreciate and celebrate the rich culture of Odisha and help them take back unforgettable memories of this festival.”

Participants can enjoy this exclusive experience by participating in an interactive 4-step advantage game at the Aashirvaad Anubhuti Bhavan. On completing the game, they qualify for a unique experience, where a captivating 270-degree video awaits. Using advanced multi-direction laser technology, the devotees will get to experience stunning animations of Odisha’s cultural richness, seashores, and landscapes, through a mesmerising 3-dimensional representation. Through this, Aashirvaad aims to elevate the Rath Yatra celebration by combining technology and spirituality, thus providing an unforgettable and immersive experience of devotion and culture.