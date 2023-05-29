Abar Bibaho Obhijaan Starcast Launch Siddha Eden LakeVille Clubs

The starcast of the new film,AbarBibahoObhijaan,launched Siddha Eden LakeVille Clubs(SELV)for its residents with much fanfare.They also participated in a free-wheeling interactive session with the residents. Present on the occasion were actorsPriyanka Sarkar, AnkushHazra, Anirban Bhattacharya, Rudranil Ghosh & Saurav Das.

Siddha Eden LakeVille, at BT Road,features North Kolkata’s First Rooftop Skywalk with a sports arena and all modern amenities and facilities. Ideal for those who want to live the easy life in a secured gated community. The project overlooks an 18-acre natural lake.

“We, at Siddha Group, believe in providing quality services to our customers. We always try to stay connected with them and have worked towards catering their needs. The premium clubs at Siddha Eden LakeVille are now ready and open to the residents. We are thrilled to have the cast of AbarBibahoObhiaan to inaugurate them. Another important feature of our project is the Rooftop Skywalk as it has got a sports arena. We expect the Skywalk to be ready soon,” said Mr Sanjay Jain, Managing Director, Siddha Group.

The Siddha Eden LakeVille Clubsare unique in their own way. The Clubs are spread across 22500+ sq ft. in the Ground Floor and on the 23rd& 24th Floorswith amenities like library,spa, swimming pool with deck, yoga room, gymnasium, hobby room, multi-purpose hall, miniplex, table tennis room, games room, admin room, coffee shop with pantry, toddlers’ room, crèche, squash court, and a party hall exclusive to the residents.

Siddha Eden LakeVille is located at BT Road near Sinthee more opposite ISI.