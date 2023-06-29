AbbVie Employees in Kolkata Volunteer During 8th Annual “Week of Possibilities” to Support Local Community

Today, AbbVie employees in Kolkata are participating in its eighth annual Week of Possibilities volunteering program, which unites employees around the world with a single purpose: to give back to local communities through volunteering. From June 26 to 30, thousands of AbbVie employees in more than 50 countries and territories will join forces with trusted nonprofit and community partners across the globe to complete hands-on projects to benefit local communities impacting tens of thousands of people.

“At AbbVie, we are committed to supporting our local community in Kolkata through volunteering, and we’re excited to partner with Transcendent Knowledge Society to make a positive impact for children,” said Suresh Pattathil, Managing Director & General Manager, Allergan, an AbbVie company. “During our Week of Possibilities, one of our most anticipated annual volunteer initiatives across the company, thousands of AbbVie employees are united around the world by serving their local communities.”

Employees of Allergan an AbbVie Company will engage with children at Transcendent Knowledge Society. The activities aim to help with the preparation of light snacks like bhel, canapes, sandwich etc along with children/ youth with special needs and share a meal together along with some fun and games.

In each Week of Possibilities, Kolkata service projects are selected to ensure that AbbVie volunteer efforts align with the greatest needs of each local community. Local projects are designed and implemented in partnership with nonprofit partners close to the communities being served, including Transcendent Knowledge Society.

AbbVie’s Week of Possibilities started in 2014 and is now a global tradition for the company. It is funded in part by the AbbVie Foundation and focuses on service projects in the local communities in which AbbVie employees live and work around the world.

Learn more about AbbVie’s Week of Possibilities at www.abbvie.com/givesback and AbbVie’s ongoing commitment to local communities in its 2022 ESG Action Report.

About AbbVie: AbbVie’s mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people’s lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About the AbbVie Foundation: The AbbVie Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) foundation, is dedicated to having a remarkable impact for local communities in need around the world through a commitment to building sustainable health care systems and effective educational programs. For more information, please visit www.abbviefoundation.org.