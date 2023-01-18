Actor Jeremy Renner says he’s home after snowplow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner is out of the hospital and back at home after he was run over by a snowplow earlier this month and sustained serious injuries.

Renner, 52, has been keeping fans updated on his progress since he was hospitalized on New Year’s Day following the accident. On Monday, he shared an update on Twitter.

“Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home,” Renner said in a reply to a tweet about his Paramount+ television series, “Mayor Of Kingstown,” which returned Sunday for its second season.

The accident happened near Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said. Renner has owned a home in the area for several years, according to a 2019 Reno Gazette Journal article.

Renner had blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries from the accident, his representative, Sam Mast, said earlier this month. He was in critical but stable condition in the ICU after undergoing surgery Jan. 2, Mast said.

Renner was plowing snow for a neighbor when he was run over by a PistenBully snowplow, which weighs at least 7 tons, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said earlier this month.

Renner went to speak to a family member when the snowplow started to roll toward him. He tried to get into the driver’s seat to stop it and was run over, Balaam said.

Neighbors helped Renner while he waited 40 minutes for first responders to arrive because of the weather conditions, Balaam said.

“What I can tell you was there was no doctor on scene,” he said. “It was some good neighbors… that came out with some towels and rendered some aid.”

Renner is known for his role as Hawkeye, a character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’s also a two-time Oscar nominee for his performances in “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.”

He has previously posted pictures and videos on Instagram of him standing next to snowplows and venturing through icy terrain in his Jeep.