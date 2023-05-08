Actress Rituparna Sengupta attends the IndieRoyal Miss Mrs India pageant

An Exclusive look at Rituparna Sengupta’s attendance at the iRoyal Miss India Pageant With the urge to restore the nature and environment and call for the restoration of the ecosystem, in the presence of eminent lyricist, composer, vocal music artist and music director Nachiketa Chakraborty,

actress Rituparna Sengupta of Tollywood film industry and other actresses Maubani Sarkar, Shubhangi Dhar and other eminent persons, the palace of Bidhan Nagar- It became ‘Miss Mrs India 2023’ under the management of ‘Indi Royal’ and in collaboration with several organizations including ‘Tranistics Data Technologies Pvt Ltd’ and ‘Little Hub’.