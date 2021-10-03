Actress who worked in a porn movie with 300 men on the same day is now a successful wrestler! – News18 Bangla

New York: Most people have an idea that those who act in porn movies, they do not lack money in life There is no such thought But is that really so? Recently, a pornstar revealed his story He said that he had to face many problems after coming to this profession

The famous name in the world of porn film is American actress Jasmine In the nineties, he removed himself from the porn film industry And changed his profession to become a professional wrestler (Porn Actress Turns Wrestler) 7 He also shared the bad experience of acting in porn movies for a long time

Jasmine was featured in most of the 1990s pornographic films made in the United States. But everyone can recognize Jasmine only when she is seen working with more than 300 men together in a porn movie. After that Jasmine 7 became the star actress of the porn world But a few days later, he said goodbye to this profession Then Jasmine 8 set foot in the world of wrestling Get great success there too And he is also quite famous as a wrestler

Jasmine shares her experience in a podcast called ‘Unfiltered’ “People remember you for a lot of things you don’t want to remember yourself,” he said He also had no problem making videos with 300 men in porn movies That experience was funny But dragging this work for 10 hours is not an easy task at all Jasmine felt as if she were in a circus Where finishing ‘work’ is only his job

Jasmine said that she did not like working in the porn film industry So he decided to change his profession Jasmine had a penchant for wrestling from a very young age So after leaving work in porn film, he learned wrestling for some time Then he went down to the ring He has got a lot of success there Jasmine 7 succeeded in building her own good career He has also acted in films