Adult Swim cuts ties with Justin Roiland
Adult Swim announced Tuesday that it has cut ties with Justin Roiland, the star and co-creator of the animated comedy series “Rick and Morty,” as he faces felony domestic violence charges.
The cable channel retweeted a statement from the official “Rick and Morty” Twitter account that it intends to continue with the show’s seventh season but that it has “ended its association with Justin Roiland.”
NBC News first broke the news that Roiland had been charged with felony domestic violence in Orange County, California, in connection to a 2020 incident.
Roiland pleaded not guilty in 2020 and was in court for a pre-trial hearing on Jan. 12. In a statement, one of Roiland’s attorneys wrote that his client is innocent and expects the case to be dismissed.
“We look forward to clearing Justin’s name and helping him move forward as swiftly as possible,” attorney T. Edward Welbourn wrote.
Roiland, 42, was charged with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit.
The criminal complaint states the incident occurred on or about Jan. 19, 2020, against a woman, identified as Jane Doe, who was dating Roiland at the time.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
