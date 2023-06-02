Aegon Life becomes first insurance company to cover surrogate mothers and egg donors

Aegon Life, Digital India’s life insurance company, has launched industry’s first policy that covers surrogate mothers and egg donors. This policy provides financial protection to their nominees in case of any complications or death resulting from surrogacy procedures. It aligns with the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021 and the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021 introduced by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. The policy offers a three-year life cover for surrogate mothers and a one-year cover for egg donors, and is available through ART-registered fertility and surrogate clinics. Aegon Life has already provided coverage for over 100 surrogacy procedures this calendar year.

Satishwar B., MD & CEO of Aegon Life Insurance, said, “We are proud to be the first life insurance company in India to embrace this initiative. Our advanced digital infrastructure has facilitated the swift creation of this holistic and affordable solution, thereby backing surrogate mothers and those pursuing surrogacy. This represents our commitment to equip our customers with the means to fulfill their life objectives.”

About Aegon Life:

Aegon Life is Digital India’s life insurance company and pioneered the online Term Insurance plan in India. As India’s only 100% digital life insurance company, it’s building innovative solutions to financially secure every Indian household and provide greater clarity, transparency, and superior consumer experience.

