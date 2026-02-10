Home

After freezing weather in 2026, world stares into red-hot 2027; Experts warn of massive increase in temperatures due to El Niño

The probability of El Niño developing or ENSO remaining neutral between June and August is currently about 50/50.

Meteorological experts say that the formation of El Niño in the Pacific Ocean could push global temperatures to record highs in 2027.

El Niño forming in Pacific Ocean

El Niño could form in 2026

How El Niño forms

What is El Niño’s probability?

The world may face intense heat next year. This is due to the formation of El Niño in the Pacific Ocean. Meteorological experts say that the formation of El Niño in the Pacific Ocean could push global temperatures to record highs in 2027. If this happens, 2027 will be much hotter than the previous three years. This is concerning because the past three years have already been recorded as the hottest years on record.According to The Guardian, weather agencies and climate scientists have predicted the possibility of El Niño forming in the Pacific Ocean later this year. This event will push global temperatures to the highest recorded levels ever in 2027. Its direct impact will be felt all over the world.Experts told The Guardian that it is too early to say anything definitively. No claims can be made at the moment, but there are indications in the distribution of sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean that suggest El Niño could form in 2026. The US government’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology have said that climate models are predicting El Niño. Both agencies have issued warnings about this. However, there are uncertainties in their claims.The cycle of sea temperatures in the Pacific Ocean is linked to extreme weather events around the world. When warmer-than-average water accumulates in the eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean and spreads to the coast of the American continent, it is called El Niño. This increases global temperatures. The Australian Bureau said that some models are indicating the possibility of El Niño forming from June onwards. The US agency said that the probability of El Niño has increased. Climate scientist Andrew Watkins said that we have a lot of warm water accumulated in the western tropical Pacific Ocean.Associate Professor Andrea Taschetto, an ENSO expert at the University of New South Wales, said that La Niña is currently ending, with warmer waters near Australia. Predicting anything beyond this is quite difficult at the moment. Andrea further added that the probability of El Niño developing or ENSO remaining neutral between June and August is currently about 50/50. However, if it does occur, it will be a cause for concern because the Earth has experienced three of the hottest years on record in the past three years.