After RG Kar Rape case, school girls molested at Kolkata hostel by wardens husband, teacher, but…

Amid ongoing protests by doctors demanding justice for a 31-year-old female trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, another disturbing incident has emerged. Several schoolgirls were allegedly molested at a hostel in the city. The minor girls were reportedly subjected to multiple instances of molestation by a teacher and the husband of the hostel warden. The abuse came to light on Sunday when the students’ parents visited them. During the visit, the victims revealed their ordeal, prompting the parents to immediately rush to the police station and file a complaint. The alleged molestation took place at the hostel of St. Stephen’s School, located in Kolkata’s Haridevpur area.It all started after the warden’s marriage, which happened few days ago. The warden’s husband frequently visited the hostel and stayed overnight with her, without taking permission from the hostel authorities, IndiaToday reported citing sources. According to one of the guardians of the students, “This is a clear violation of the rules in any girl’s hostel. No man is allowed to stay overnight without proper authorisation from the authorities.”The warden’s husband first sexually assaulted a minor girl student and then went on to abuse three more students at the hostel.Acting on the parents’ complaint, police nabbed a teacher of St Stephen’s school, the warden and another person involved with the authority.However, the main culprit – the warden’s husband – fled away and is on the run. Police are trying to nab the accused.Police told India Today TV that a private English tutor by the name of Biswanath Sil, in association with another individual named Sovon Mondal who is also tied to the office, allegedly engaged in sexual exploitation of their pupils. “Upon receiving the complaint, we immediately registered a case under section 10/17 of Pocso Act and 74/54, 64/62 of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).” Police are investigating the matter and questioning more people involved with the hostel authority. Further investigation is underway.A female trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. The autopsy report revealed that the girl was raped before the murder. Police arrested Sanjay Roy, the main suspect in the case, who was the former principal of the medical college. The case was handed over to CBI and probe is underway.