Following DGCA’s instructions: Air India

An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, scheduled to fly from London’s Heathrow Airport to Bengaluru, has been grounded. According to the airline, Flight AI 132 was scheduled to depart, but the pilot reported that the aircraft’s fuel control switch moved to the cutoff position twice during engine start-up. The plane was subsequently removed from service. The original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Boeing, has been involved in the investigation of the aircraft’s malfunction. The matter has also been reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).The airline stated that following DGCA instructions, it had inspected the fuel control switches of its entire Boeing 787 fleet, and no problems were found. Reports claim that the plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12 last year was also caused by a problem with the fuel control switch during engine start-up.