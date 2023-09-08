Airbus signs MoU with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya to develop aerospace human capital in India

Airbus, a pioneer of the global aerospace industry, and the Vadodara-based Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a holistic partnership that includes development of academic curricula, faculty, industrial experience, training and scholarships, and collaboration with international institutes.

For Airbus, India is not just a market but a strategic resource hub where the company is expanding its industrial footprint, including aircraft assembly, manufacturing, and design, as well as developing training and academic collaboration to mature all the building blocks required for an integrated aerospace ecosystem in the country.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Hon’ble Minister for Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw. As per the MoU, Airbus and the GSV, a central university under the administrative control of the Ministry of Railways, Government of India, will collaborate in the fields of research, teaching, and training of students to deepen their understanding of the scientific, technological, and management topics pertaining to the aerospace sector. Both entities will work together to support the development of the academic curriculum as well as the executive programmes relevant to the sector. Additionally, they will explore potential synergies for joint research, partnerships with international institutes and internship and placement opportunities for the students of GSV.

Speaking at the signing, Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia, said, “We subscribe to the Gati Shakti vision of seamless and efficient connectivity. We are committed to developing India as a global aviation hub and to further supporting the growth of the commercial aviation industry in the country. A core element of the aerospace ecosystem is talent development. Under this partnership with the GSV, we will bring in our global expertise to develop the best diverse talents in India and build a strong pipeline of skilled workforce for the sector.”

The Vice Chancellor of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, Prof. (Dr.) Manoj Choudhary, highlighted, “Being an industry-driven and innovation-driven university, focusing exclusively on the transportation and logistics sector, this partnership with Airbus will very significantly enhance the aerospace and aviation sector in India through creation of best-in-class talent and joint research programmes.”

Airbus shares a long-standing relationship of collaboration and symbiotic growth with India. For more than 50 years, technology and know-how from the company have catalysed the growth of India’s civil aviation sector and supported the modernisation of its armed forces. Together with its supply chain, Airbus supports nearly 10,000 jobs in India. Airbus’ local footprint in sourcing, engineering, innovation, maintenance, and training services is a testament to its commitment to develop India’s aerospace ecosystem. The C295 Final Assembly Line being built in Vadodara is an example of this commitment as it is the first ‘Make in India’ aerospace programme in the private sector that involves the development of a complete industrial ecosystem in the country. Airbus has developed pilot training capabilities in Gurgaon and maintenance training in Bengaluru. The collaboration with the GSV will further support in creating a skilled workforce for the country’s booming aerospace sector.

