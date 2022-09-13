Ajmal Perfumes Presents the Perfect Gift for Durga Puja

Ajmal Perfumes is celebrating this festive season with an exhaustive array of curated perfume gift sets and customized gifting options to celebrate every mood and shade of women in your life.

Ajmal Perfumes, a homegrown brand with a rich heritage and seven decades of craftsmanship in the intricate art of perfumery, is a global name known for its exquisite range of fragrances. With a brand mission of ‘crafting memories,’ the brand is constantly innovating and transforming the art of perfumery and crafts into a science of everlasting memories through its fragrances. The brand has been crafting memories since 1951, and they offer unique gift sets across the country this festive season.

Through its notes, the specially curated perfume gift sets from Ajmal Perfumes capture and invoke the different facets of feminine spirit, from innately romantic to fiercely independent and every mood in between, in time for Durga Puja. The collection is a versatile perfume palette that reflects an authentic richness and is a celebration of the audacious and playful moments of the festival to capture its sweet memories.

“No ensemble for joyous festivities is complete without a fragrance. A perfume is like a piece of invisible jewellery which can accentuate how we look as it impacts how we feel about ourselves,” says Abdulla Ajmal, Perfumist and Business Mentor, NHA division, Ajmal and Sons.

The specially curated perfume gift sets from Ajmal Perfumes will be available across East India at Pantaloons Stores across 26 cities, including Kolkata, Durgapur, Asansol, Siliguri, Gauhati, Agartala, Dimapur, Patna, Ranchi, Jamshedpur and Bhubaneswar. Some prominent Pantaloons Stores in Kolkata where the gift sets are available are South City Mall, Kankurgachi, and Gariahat.

Besides the ‘gift sets’, this Puja, Ajmal Perfumes, in association with Pantaloons, offers an exclusive Puja Customized Gifting Offer wherein a customer can choose multiple products to customize a Gift Set for their loved ones and avail of special discounts and free products. This exclusive offer will be available through September and October at more than 50 Pantaloons stores in East India.

“Post-pandemic consumer gifting habits reflect a shift from traditional options to more thoughtful gifts that focus on self-love, grooming and self-expression. At Ajmal Perfumes, we are driven by the mission of crafting memories and making our rich perfume legacy accessible across segments and channels. We keep the wallet size and olfactive sensibilities of various consumer segments in mind. Last year, Ajmal Fragrances partnered with the House of Anita Dongre and co-created a collection of fragrances for the modern Indian woman, celebrating her different moods and personalities. As we move into the festive season, we are excited to offer a series of curated gift packs from our best-selling ranges that center around delivering great value propositions and celebrations,” – says Saurav Bhattacharya, President, Ajmal & Sons – NHA Division, India.

AND Shades of Me: Discover the scent and sensibilities of a progressive and creative woman who is not afraid to put herself first and embrace her softer, authentic side.

The gift set featuring Love Muse Eau de Parfum (50 ml) and Dainty Glam Body Mist (200 ml), wrapped in a beautiful rose-hued box, is ideal for someone who willingly embraces her feminine side, which is both glamorous and dreamy. Price: 1500.

Get a hint of the enigmatic and independent AND woman as you unveil this gift box which houses Ethereal Dreamer Eau de Parfum (50ml) and Pretty Vogue Body Mist (200ml).

Resting comfortably in a gorgeous tinted blue/teal box, the perfume-mist duo is the perfect gift for a progressive dreamer who is not afraid to put herself first. Price: 1500.

Global Desi ‘Illusions’: Each fragrance in the Global Desi Illusion range celebrates the mystical and alluring feminine spirit and casts an olfactory spell of spontaneous abandon and effervescent euphoria.

Presented in a cheerful yellow gift box, this two-piece set featuring Dreamy Daze Eau de Parfum (50 ml) along with Magical Maze Body Mist (200 ml) is the perfect gift for the woman who is deeply connected to herself. Price: 1200.

This fuchsia gift box featuring the scented duo of Cosmic Dance Eau de Parfum (50 ml) and Rhythmic Soul Body Mist (200 ml) appeals to the empowered, globe-trotting woman who isn’t afraid of trying something new. Price: 1200.