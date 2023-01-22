All 5 escaped Missouri inmates back in custody after three days on the run

All five inmates who escaped from a Missouri jail this week were in custody as of Saturday morning, the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department said.

One was captured about 70 miles south of the facility Friday, and the other four were in custody Saturday after they were tracked to Ohio, the department said in a statement.

The five escaped from St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington early Tuesday night, they said.

Kelly McSean, Dakota Pace, Aaron Sebastian, LuJuan Tucker and Michael Wilkins, ascended to the jail’s rooftop through vents and plumbing, sheriff’s department Chief Deputy Gregory Armstrong said earlier in the week.

They subsequently made their way to the ground, where they stole a 2009 Scion and headed south, the sheriff’s department said.

All of the escapees were being held based on felony allegations, the sheriff’s department said.

St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington, Mo. Google maps

Wilkins was found late Friday morning at a resale shop in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, about 70 miles south of the detention center, after someone told a local officer he might be there, the Poplar Bluff Police Department said in a statement.

The others were found hours later in Ohio, the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday.

The department was still working to return the inmates to the facility, it said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the U.S. Marshals Service were enlisted to help track down the inmates.