All 5 escaped Missouri inmates back in custody after three days on the run
All five inmates who escaped from a Missouri jail this week were in custody as of Saturday morning, the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department said.
One was captured about 70 miles south of the facility Friday, and the other four were in custody Saturday after they were tracked to Ohio, the department said in a statement.
The five escaped from St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington early Tuesday night, they said.
Kelly McSean, Dakota Pace, Aaron Sebastian, LuJuan Tucker and Michael Wilkins, ascended to the jail’s rooftop through vents and plumbing, sheriff’s department Chief Deputy Gregory Armstrong said earlier in the week.
They subsequently made their way to the ground, where they stole a 2009 Scion and headed south, the sheriff’s department said.
All of the escapees were being held based on felony allegations, the sheriff’s department said.
Wilkins was found late Friday morning at a resale shop in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, about 70 miles south of the detention center, after someone told a local officer he might be there, the Poplar Bluff Police Department said in a statement.
The others were found hours later in Ohio, the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday.
The department was still working to return the inmates to the facility, it said.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the U.S. Marshals Service were enlisted to help track down the inmates.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Hawaii surf contest The Eddie returns with women competing alongside men for the first time
[ad_1] HONOLULU — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests is expected to be held Sunday in...
Additional classified items found in Biden’s Delaware home during Justice Department search, attorney says
[ad_1] Six additional items, including documents with classified markings, were found in President Joe Biden's Delaware home after Department of...
Three days of events planned for the coronation of King Charles
[ad_1] LONDON — Buckingham Palace plans a weekend of community events and voluntarism to mark the coronation of King Charles...
Sha’Carri Richardson says she was removed from an American Airlines plane after arguing with a flight attendant
[ad_1] U.S. track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson claims she was removed from an American Airlines plane after she had...
Ron Klain is expected to step down as White House chief of staff in the coming weeks
[ad_1] WASHINGTON — White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain is expected to depart the Biden administration in the coming...
Wife shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital, barricades herself in room, police say
[ad_1] Florida police were in a standoff Saturday trying to get a woman to surrender after she allegedly shot her...
Average Rating