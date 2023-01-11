All airlines ordered to pause domestic flights
The Federal Aviation Administration said early Wednesday that there was no immediate estimate for the restoration of the NOTAM system.
What you need to know about the FAA computer outage
- Flights across the United States were grounded Wednesday morning after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered all domestic departures to be delayed until 9 a.m. ET to allow the agency to check safety information.
- The FAA said it had experienced a computer outage.
- About 1,230 flights within, into and out of the U.S. were delayed as of around 7:29 a.m. ET Wednesday morning, according to online flight tracker FlightAware
- Around 108 flights were listed as canceled.
United delays domestic flights until 10 a.m. ET
United Airlines said in a statement Wednesday morning they have temporarily delayed all domestic flights until at least 10 a.m. ET.
“The FAA system that sends out important real-time flight hazards and restrictions to all commercial airline pilots — Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) — is currently suffering a nationwide outage. United has temporarily delayed all domestic flights and will issue an update when we learn more from the FAA.”
In a tweet, Southwest Airlines urged customers to check the status of their flight in the Southwest app or on their website.
FAA pauses all domestic departures until 9 a.m. ET
Flight radar shows aircraft over the United States at 7 a.m. ET
Sec. Buttigieg tweets he’s been in touch with FAA
Hundreds of flights already affected
About 760 flights within, into and out of the U.S. were delayed as of around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to online flight tracker FlightAware. Around 90 flights were listed as canceled.
“Operations across the National Airspace System are affected,” the FAA said in a statement.
“The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and repopulating the system now,” it said.
