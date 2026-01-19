Home

All-Out War! Iran issues Big Warning to US, says attack on Khamenei would mean…

Iran has warned that any attack on Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei could spark an all-out war. Tehran said it might restart executions after reports indicated that at least 5,000 people have been killed during the unrest.

Amid rising tensions with the United States, Iran has issued a fresh warning that if Washington targets Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, it would directly lead to an all-out war, as officials stated that at least 5,000 people have been killed during the unrest. President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a post on X, said his country’s response to any unjust aggression by the US will be harsh. “To any unjust aggression will be harsh and regrettable”, adding that any strike on Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would be “tantamount to an all-out war against the Iranian nation,” President Pezeshkian said.