Amara Raja organizes ground-breaking ceremony of one of India’s largest, and Telangana’s first Gigafactory

Amara Raja Batteries Limited (ARBL), one of India’s leading industrial and automotive battery majors (BSE: 500008 and NSE Code: AMARAJABAT), today held a grand groundbreaking ceremony for Telangana’s first gigafactory in Mahbubnagar district. The event was graced by Shri. K. T. Rama Rao, Honourable Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development; Industries and Commerce and Information Technology, Electronics, and Communications, Government of Telangana, Dr. Ramachandra N Galla – Founder, Amara Raja Group, and Mr. Jayadev Galla – Chairman & Managing Director, ARBL, in the presence of other dignitaries from the government and industry.

Telangana government had recently entered into an MOU with Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (ARACT) a wholly owned subsidiary of ARBL, which has been working on Li-ion cell chemistries specifically suited for Indian subcontinent conditions and already supplies lithium battery packs and chargers to some 2 and 3-Wheeler OEMs.

The ground-breaking ceremony officially marked the beginning of ‘Amara Raja Giga Corridor’ that aims to produce Lithium Cell and Battery Packs with an ultimate capacity of up to 16GWh and up to 5 GWh respectively. The facility also aims to create direct employment for about 4,500 people and a similar number of indirect jobs that will make significant contributions to the socio-economic development in the region.

The initial facilities would also include a first-of-its-kind advanced energy research and innovation center, dubbed the Amara Raja E +Ve Energy Labs. This facility will be equipped with advanced laboratories and testing infrastructure for material research, prototyping, product life cycle analysis, and Proof of Concept demonstration. This will cater to the development needs of the Amara Raja as well as provide a range of facilities open to other players in the energy and mobility ecosystem.

On the occasion, Dr. Ramachandra N Galla, Founder, Amara Raja Group said “Amara Raja’s core purpose has always been to build institutions that provide better opportunities to more and more people and this beginning today will transform this region in the years to come.”

“We expect this foray to be a significant needle-mover in India’s energy transition. We have always been at the forefront of introducing new technologies and take immense pride in being able to build out world-class manufacturing units.” Added Vikramadithya Gourineni, Executive Director, ARBL.