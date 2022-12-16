HomeInternationalAmerican college student reported missing during study abroad trip is alive in...
American college student reported missing during study abroad trip is alive in Spain, officials say

An American college student who was reported missing during a study abroad trip in France is alive in Spain, the prosecutor of the Justice Palace of Grenoble said Friday.

A spokesperson for the office said that Grenoble told French media that Ken DeLand Jr. had been able to speak with his parents.

Further details were not immediately clear.

DeLand was reported missing last month while studying at the University Grenoble Alpes, his family posted on a website. They said at the time that they had last heard from DeLand on Nov. 27 via WhatsApp, a text message and calling app.

The 22-year-old went to class on Nov. 28, his family had said. The following day, he left his host family’s home and boarded a train for Valence, France, packing a small bag that held his cell phone, food, wallet and a change of clothes.

The family said on the website that DeLand’s phone pinged on Nov. 30 at the Valence train station, and days later on Dec. 3, he made a purchase at a sporting goods store.

The disappearance was investigated by the Grenoble public prosecutor’s office.

