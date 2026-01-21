Home

Amid Greenland acquisition row, Danish lawmaker lashes out at Donald Trump during European Parliament debate, says, Let me put it in words, Fu** off

US President Donald Trump’s renewed interest in purchasing Greenland sparked renewed controversy and increasing tensions between the United States and Europe. A Member of Parliament from Denmark has vocally condemned United States President Donald Trump, attacking his remarks regarding Greenland. The Member of Parliament, Anders Vistisen, stated to the Parliament of the European Union that President Trump could “go to hell” regarding his assertions that the United States requires ownership of Greenland for its own security purposes. Vistisen made it clear that he did not agree with any statements made by US President Trump regarding Greenland. During the session, Anders Vistisen said, “Let me put this in words you might understand: Mr President, fuck off.” On a number of occasions, Donald Trump has made multiple statements detailing how important the location of Greenland is to US strategic advantages of operations in the Arctic region and to his desire for more domestic control over Greenland, as an effort to keep the prospective influences of both Russia and China out of the Arctic. The president has also warned nations in Europe that if they oppose the sale of Greenland to the US, they will be subject to a 10% tariff beginning 10% from February 1, 2026, and 25% from June 1, 2026.“Starting on February 1st, 2026, all of the above mentioned Countries (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Finland), will be charged a 10% Tariff on any and all goods sent to the United States of America,” Trump wrote. Greenland is an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark. Both Danish and Greenlandic officials have consistently made it clear that no portion of the island will ever be sold. European political figures have also condemned comments made by Donald Trump regarding Greenland as a violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity, and European leaders have consistently expressed their disapproval. Nonetheless, Trump has staunchly maintained his position and continues to assert that the only outcome that would satisfy him is a complete acquisition of Greenland by the United States. On Tuesday, Donald Trump posted an edited version of a photo that included a map of the U.S. The image was posted on his social media site, Truth Social. On this modified version of the map of the U.S., It included parts of Canada, Venezuela, and Greenland that do not belong to the United States. He also included an image of himself with numerous European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The controversial map appeared in the background of the image, adding to the ongoing controversy.