Amrita School of Medicine, Faridabad, Ready to Receive First Batch of MBBS Students

The Amrita School of Medicine, located at the campus of Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, is getting ready to welcome the first batch of 150 MBBS students in August this year. Counselling sessions for NEET-qualified candidates are currently being held. The Amrita School of Medicine is a part of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, ranked among the top 10 universities in India in the NIRF 2023 rankings.

Said Dr. Sanjeev Singh, Medical Director, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad: “The admission of first batch of MBBS students at the Amrita School of Medicine in Faridabad would be a defining moment for us, as we prepare to celebrate the first anniversary of Amrita Hospital in August. Over the last 25 years, the Amrita School of Medicine in Kochi has made a name for itself in medical education. We look forward to extending the same exceptional academic standards, unique pedagogy, and state-of-the-art infrastructure to students at our Faridabad campus.”

He added: “We are different from other medical colleges in many ways. Our unique university management system allows parents to track the progress of their child themselves so that there are no surprises later. Medical education has changed drastically over the years. The competency and skillset of our faculty are critical elements in successfully mentoring the MBBS students in the art and science of medicine and make them future-ready. To make learning interactive, our faculty can upload their presentations, FAQs, etc. to a state-of-the-art learning management system, rather than having only a didactic session with students.”

Dr. Sanjeev Singh said: “We also expose the budding doctors to cutting-edge medical technology such as simulation lab, robotics, and digital health. This kind of technology does not exist even in many top-notch government medical colleges in India. In addition, we inculcate a behavior of conducting research among the students. In all this, we are hugely benefitted by the past legacy of our Kochi campus whose alumni have gone on for further studies and work at the world’s best medical colleges and hospitals like AIIMS, Harvard and John Hopkins.”

Colonel BK Mishra, Principal of Amrita School of Medicine, Faridabad, said: “The Amrita School of Medicine is associated with the 2,600-bed Amrita Hospital, which is the biggest private multispecialty hospital in India. We aim to offer international-level educational experience to our students. Our teaching faculty is drawn from top medical colleges in Western nations, and students would also get a chance to interact with electives from global universities. Apart from an e-library and a state-of-the-art research and innovation center, the infrastructure also includes a sprawling Simulation Learning & Development Centre which caters to robotic training, haptic-based training and surgical training simulation as well as cadaver and high-fidelity training for students.”

Colonel BK Mishra added: “Renowned for their expertise, our faculty members are widely recognized as some of the finest in Asia. With their wealth of knowledge and teaching experience, they are dedicated to nurturing students into highly skilled doctors who will be sought after both within India and internationally. We prioritize the well-being, safety, and comfort of all our students both from India and abroad. The hostel facilities are designed for a comfortable and inclusive environment for learners hailing from diverse backgrounds.”

Apart from the Amrita School of Medicine, the Amrita Hospital Campus in Faridabad is also home to a Nursing College. It also operates an Allied Health Sciences College which offers 20 to 30 courses that enhance capacity and skillsets while supporting the clinical teams at the hospital.

Amrita School of Medicine in Faridabad is the eighth campus of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, which holds the highest possible ‘A++’ grade accreditation from NAAC. It inherits the legacy of Amrita School of Medicine, Kochi, which has been ranked the 6th Best School of Medicine in India as per the NIRF Rankings 2023.

The globally recognized humanitarian, Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (AMMA), serves as the Chancellor of the University.