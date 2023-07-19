Annamrita Foundation Extends a Helping Hand to Flood Victims in Palwal District

In the wake of floods that struck the Palwal district, the Annamrita Foundation, formerly known as ISKCON Food Relief Foundation, sprang into action to aid the flood victims in the worst-affected areas. Acheja village, Mustafabad village in Hasanpur block, Solra and Baghpur villages in Palwal block of the district found themselves inundated by floodwaters, leaving countless families in distress and in dire need of assistance.

Distressed Residents of Palwal Getting Support from Annamrita Foundation

Responding promptly to a distress call from the office of City Magistrate Dwiza Gathwal, the Annamrita Foundations mass meal kitchen, located in Omaxe City, immediately swung into action. Hot and nutritious meals were dispatched to the flood relief centers established at Government School Mustafabad, MVN Convent School Acheja, and Baghpur.

Narveer, one of the flood victims, expressed his profound gratitude with tears in his eyes, saying, “You are all angels sent by God. Thank you for all your help.” The piping hot cooked meals brought much-needed relief to the hungry and distressed victims, who had to leave their homes submerged in floodwaters.

City Magistrate Dwiza Gathwal lauded the Annamrita Foundations exceptional proactiveness and dedication in providing immediate assistance to those in need. Vice Chairman-North India, Dhananjaya Krishna Das, stated that the Foundation would continue serving the meals free of cost to the flood victims until the local administration advises otherwise.

“It is not just our duty, but it is the moral principles on which the Annamrita Foundation is built,” said Dhananjaya Krishna Das. “We will continue to bring solace to the distressed souls through highly tasty and nutritious meals. Disaster relief is our prime objective, and even beyond Faridabad, our services extend to Ukraine, where ISKCON is selflessly serving the tormented souls. Our endeavor is to quickly settle them and restore peace and happiness.”

The Annamrita Foundations swift response and unwavering commitment to assisting flood victims exemplify the organizations dedication to humanitarian causes, and it serves as a beacon of hope for those facing adversity in the region. The Foundations efforts in Palwal district are a testament to the positive impact they bring to communities in times of crisis.

About Annamrita Foundation

A not-for-profit, non-religious, non-sectarian public charitable trust, Annamrita Foundation formed on April 23, 2004, and under its Haryana chapter is currently serving more than 2,50,000 healthy meals every day in more than 2500 schools of Haryana under mid-day meal scheme since 2007. 45000 students are being fed in Palwal district alone. The foundation serves hot and fresh meals, prepared with the highest standards of hygiene and quality ingredients that meet the nutritional requirements of growing children. The trust is registered under the Bombay Public Trusts Act, 1950.