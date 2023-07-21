July 21, 2023

ANNY: Born To Merge Fashion With Technology, Redefining Fashion Industry with Style and Convenience

With a mission to become a global fashion and lifestyle powerhouse, ANNY, the fashion tech startup that has been making waves in the e-commerce industry, is proud to announce its official launch and entry into the market. ANNY brings a unique blend of cutting-edge technology and fashionable styles, redefining the way people experience fashion.

ANNY: Redefining Fashion Industry with Technology, Style and Convenience

With an objective to position ANNY as the go-to shopping app where fashion meets technology, the startup aims to offer customers a seamless and unparalleled shopping experience. ANNY is not just a fashion company; it is a technology company that has successfully merged the latest innovations with the world of style.

At ANNY, our mission is to make runway fashion accessible and affordable for all consumers, while eliminating excess inventory for manufacturers,” said Mr. Japjot Singh, Co-Founder of ANNY. “Our Objective is clear – to redefine the fashion & lifestyle industry by providing a go-to shopping app that seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology. We want to empower our customers to express themselves through fashion without compromising on quality or breaking the bank,” adds Ms. Aveen Kaur, Co-Founder of ANNY.

What sets ANNY apart is its agile supply chain and fast fashion approach. The startups in-house design team closely monitors global fashion trends and consumer preferences to swiftly translate runway looks into affordable fashion products. This allows ANNY to offer a vast selection of trendy clothing, accessories, etc, keeping customers up-to-date with the latest styles.

As a D2C (direct-to-consumer) fashion tech platform, ANNY is committed to offering its products at competitive prices, ensuring that fashion enthusiasts can indulge in their passion without constraints. Customers can access ANNYs extensive product range through its user-friendly website and mobile app, which is optimized for a seamless shopping experience.

About ANNY

At ANNY, we are more than just a fashion company; we are a fashion tech startup on a mission to redefine the way you experience style. We believe that fashion should be accessible, affordable, and convenient for everyone, and we are here to make that vision a reality.

Visit our website: www.styleanny.in.

