February 22, 2022

Apps, website and social media accounts linked to banned organization Sikhs For Justice blocked

2 hours ago admin

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has ordered blocking of apps, website, and social media accounts of foreign-based “Punjab Politics TV” having close links with Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), an organization that has been declared unlawful under theUnlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Relying on intelligence inputs that the channel was attempting to use online media to disturb public order during the ongoing State Assembly Elections, the Ministry used emergency powers under the IT Rules on 18th February to block the digital media resources of “Punjab Politics TV”. The contents of the blocked apps, website, and social media accounts had the potential to incite communal disharmony and separatism; and were found to be detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the State, and public order. It was also observed that the launch of new apps and social media accounts was timed to gain traction during the ongoing elections. The Government of India remains vigilant and committed to secure the overall information environment in India and thwart any actions having the potential to undermine India’s sovereignty and integrity.

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Anis Khan Death Protest Rally: Student to resume protest rally tomorrow Anis Khan Death Protest Rally: Protest against Anis Khan continues | kolkata

38 mins ago admin

SSC: West Bengal School Service Commission Recruitment High Court gave a strong observation | ‘SSC Chairman Puppets!’ High Court cancels SLST history job – News18 Bangla

38 mins ago admin

Kolkata Medical College: Charak swears in protest! Medical college students submit deputation to the principal

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Anis Khan Death Protest Rally: Student to resume protest rally tomorrow Anis Khan Death Protest Rally: Protest against Anis Khan continues | kolkata

38 mins ago admin

SSC: West Bengal School Service Commission Recruitment High Court gave a strong observation | ‘SSC Chairman Puppets!’ High Court cancels SLST history job – News18 Bangla

38 mins ago admin

Kolkata Medical College: Charak swears in protest! Medical college students submit deputation to the principal

2 hours ago admin

Duolingo Survey: Indians willing to invest additional time to improve fluency in mother tongue

2 hours ago admin

Opportunity to play an iconic figure and a powerful woman like Jaya amma, was the biggest inspiration for me: Kangana Ranaut

2 hours ago admin