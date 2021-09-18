arms of maa durga is in berlin from kumortuli, mam durga from kumortuli to berlin

Where there is Bengali, there is Durgapujo. However, he crossed seven seas and thirteen rivers. In Berlin, Germany, now the smell of puja puja. The goddess statue made by the artist of Kumartuli has already moved to Berlin. This time Umar went abroad holding the hands of the members of the Pujo Committee. Pujo will be held in Berlin according to the dates and stars. There will be Durga Pujo in the mandapa built in the style of Tirupati temple. From now on, so be it. Pujo is now in Berlin. Expatriate Bengalis have come to Mete for Pujo.