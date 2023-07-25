  • 6291968677
International

Arth Sanchay Campaign of Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan Achieves Record Non-Profit Fundraising via Cashless, Digital Innovations

July 25, 2023 0 2 min read

Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyans Arth Sanchay Campaign has made history by becoming one of the worlds largest not-for-profit cashless and paperless donation drives in terms of number of donors. This landmark achievement was facilitated by the innovative use of technology, which enabled over 4,000 donors from across India to contribute a total of more than 1.2 crores within just 40 days.

Joining forces for a stronger India: 1500+ participants gather in New Delhi for Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan

The record is in form of use of digital technologies that accepted donations as low as Re 1, leading to donors from all corners of India, covering 480 unique districts in the process.

The Arth Sanchay Campaign has not only redefined non-profit fundraising but also set an example of how technology can be leveraged to mobilize resources at an unprecedented scale. The funds raised will be primarily utilized to establish physical employment centres in every district across India. Furthermore, a significant portion will also be invested in developing advanced artificial intelligence and data analytics solutions to significantly enhance the livelihood of the Indian populace.

The Arth Sanchay Campaign is a shining example of how technology can revolutionize philanthropy,” said Hardik Somani, Co-founder of Sapio Analytics and Coordinator for MySBA, the campaigns digital front. “Our cashless and paperless initiative enabled seamless donations, allowing us to unite thousands of individuals in support of a common cause – the vision of a self-reliant India.”

Prof. Bhagwati Prakash Sharma, National Coordinator, Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan, “This historic campaign aims to engage every person of working age in meaningful employment.

In pursuit of this aim it not only signifies the power of collective action but also the potential of digital technologies in fostering economic turnaround and social change.”

He also underscored that “Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan is one of the greatest Socioeconomic endeavors to attain financial inclusion of the youth of our country, which can lead Bharat to a USD 40 Trillion Economy by engaging in work the entire working age population.”

The national office bearers of the campaign include Smt. Archana Meena, Shri. Rajeev Kumar and Shri. Jitendra Gupta along with more than 15,000 digital volunteer and members across the state. The initiative has garnered substantial support from high-profile figures such as Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho Corporation; Dr Anand Deshpande, Founder of Persistent Systems; Sunil Chari, MD of Rosari Biotech Limited; Dinesh Nandwana, MD of Vakrangee Ltd.

Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan, a project led by Swadeshi Jagran Manch in collaboration with more than 40 organisations, continues to create impact with its patrons such as Kiran Chopda, Chairman of Punjab Kesari; Shri RS Sodhi, Former MD of Amul, and many more standing firmly behind their initiatives.

About Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan

Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan is a national initiative focused on fostering self-reliance and economic empowerment in India. In collaboration with a host of partner organizations, the initiative undertakes projects designed to create employment opportunities, promote indigenous industries, and leverage technology for societal good.

More information around the initiative is available at www.mysba.co.in.

