ASFHM unveils `Magic Box’ education initiative for Madhyamik 2024 students

: ASFHM (Advanced Society for Headmasters And Headmistresses) is the largest organization of Headmasters & Headmistresses in West Bengal. On the historic juncture of January 1, 2020, this organization was born in the presence of only 44 Headmasters & Headmistresses at Vijaygarh Vidyapeeth at Jadavpur. Officially it was registered in 2021. At the moment we are close to 4000 Members across West Bengal.

Since the month of March 2020, when we are under house arrest due to the terrible threat of Corona/Pandemic. Although the purpose of the organization is to work in the professional interest of the Headmasters & Headmistresses, we cannot deny the social responsibility. We are the only Headmasters & Headmistresses organization who have travelled all over the state to stand with people with oxygen concentrators, and have reached out to the helpless people after the Amphan storm with various food items, cow food. We have donated Rs.6 lakhs to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

We have been able to solve various professional problems of Headmasters & Headmistresses, legal problems within this short period of time. Kanyashree has become Vishwashree today due to our tireless efforts.

During current times, all over the world we have seen that Online Educations is becoming larger and larger along with traditional Study module. Already many English medium Online education APPS have been launched which are very costly.

That is why we have prepared a complete study pack combining offline and online study material for the Madhyamik’24 students of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (Bengali Medium).

About Madhyamik 2024 Magic Box

As Bengali medium students do not have an online education App. ASFHM have taken the initiative the “Magic Box” for secondary school students at a very reasonable price point. This “Magic Box” is the first of its kind. To prepare the content of the Magic Box many experienced head teachers have worked hard to enable the students to obtain higher ‘marks’ in the upcoming Madhyamik Examination – 2024. We have taken the support of Tutopia Learning App as technology partner to make Learning through the Magic Box the most apt option.

This year 10,000 Limited Edition of the Magic Box is available to the students, on first come first basis.

The Content of the Magic Box are:

1. A scratch card for Class 10 to access the Video Tutorials/Syllabus of the renowned learning app for the upcoming Madhyamik 2024.

2. Total Subjects covered – 7 nos. (all subject)

3. Chapter wise multiple short animated video classes

4. Special Video Classes for last minute preparation in the form of ONE CHAPTER ONE VIDEO

5. Each Subject – 1 Set of Printed Smart Notes along with Q&A

6. MCQ Test Series Practice (Inbuilt in Learning APP)

7. For each subject there are 94-chapter wise Mock Tests and 7 full length Mock Tests. In total, students will get the chance to give 101 Mock Tests and all are in Printed form.

8. A Student can send the answer sheet of any Chapter on all the subjects and get the answers corrected by experienced teachers.

9. Along with the corrected answer sheet students will get the model answers of all the submitted test papers.

Price, Booking Method & Delivery

1. On Call Support (Helpline # 99039 75050)

2. Cost of the “Magic Box” is Rs. 7999/-. As an inaugural offer student will this @ Rs.4999/- (inclusive all)

3. Booking of “Magic Box” is through website www.asfhm.in

& (Helpline # 99039 75050).

4. Booking of the “Magic Box” has started

5. Payment is vide Cheque, Online Banking & UPI in the name of ASFHM.

6. Delivery in between 4 to 8 days at your Residence after receipt of full payment.

Achieving this, would not have been possible without the help of Tutopia Learning App.

We believe that with the active initiatives of ASFHM the overall development of the education system of West Bengal will be accelerated.

Chandan Maiti

General Secretary

Advanced Society for Headmasters and Headmistresses (ASFHM)

Email: asfhm@gmail.com

Mobile number 8001679368

Contact ASFHM:

Dr. Haridas Ghatak, ASFHM – President (9434146313)

Mr. Altup Sekh. ASFHM – District Co-ordinator (9903776207)

Mr. Chandan Kumar Maity – ASFHM – Secretary (8001679368)

ASFHM Office – 63A Serpentine Lane, Entally, Sealdah, Kolkata : 700014

