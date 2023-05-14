Asian Paints ‘Damp Proof’ launches a musical ad, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Manoj Pahwa in an Exciting Jugal-Bandi over Leaky Roofs

With summer upon us and monsoons not far ahead, homeowners will need to prepare themselves for the rains and roof leakages that come with it. Considering this, Asian Paints has launched a new campaign & TVC for ‘SmartCare Damp Proof’ featuring brand ambassador Ranbir Kapoor and the versatile Manoj Pahwa. The engaging and entertaining musical face-off highlights the effective solution for challenges of seasonal dampness and leakages from roofs and terraces.

In the TVC conceptualized by Ogilvy, Ranbir Kapoor, and Manoj Pahwa, indulge in a humorous Qawwali battle. They take viewers on a relatable journey of a homeowner’s plight of leaky roof and damp ceilings. The TVC goes on to showcase the formidable power of ‘Asian Paints SmartCare Damp Proof’ as the ultimate saviour of homes for roof and terrace waterproofing.

The film effectively conveys the message that the product provides a lasting solution to leakage issues, ultimately providing homeowners with a stress-free living experience. With Triple Layer Flex Armour®Technology, this product ensures superior crack bridging and strong adhesion and comes with an 8-year warranty to prove its reliability.

Commenting on the new national launch campaign, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints Ltd said “For decades, through our continued devotion, Asian Paints has provided homeowners with innovative solutions to create a cosy, warm and stress-free life at home. Our unwavering commitment to our valued customers is reflected in the solutions we create for the various needs of customers. ‘Asian Paints SmartCare Damp Proof’ offers homeowners a long-lasting solution to the problem of leakage and dampness from terraces. With our latest campaign, we aim at captivating viewers’ attention through a Qawwali face-off between star entertainers, Ranbir Kapoor and Manoj Pahwa to emphasize the importance of fixing leakages in a timely manner. Our endeavour is to offer solutions that customers can opt for before the monsoons knock on their door.”

Find the link to the new TVC below:

About Asian Paints Limited: Since its foundation in 1942, Asian Paints has come a long way to become India’s leading and Asia’s second largest paint company, with a consolidated turnover of ₹ 29,101.28 crores (₹ 291 billion). Asian Paints operates in 15 countries and has 27 paint manufacturing facilities in the world, servicing consumers in over 60 countries. Asian Paints has always been a leader in the paint industry, innovating and introducing new concepts in India like Colour Ideas, Safe Painting Service, Colour Next and Asian Paints Beautiful Homes Stores. Asian Paints manufactures a wide range of paints for Decorative and Industrial use for interior and exterior walls. Their portfolio also includes SmartCare range for waterproofing, WoodTech products for wood finishes and Adhesives range for all surfaces. The company is also present in the “Home Improvement and Decor segment” and offers bath and kitchen products. The company also introduced lightings, furnishings, and furniture in its portfolio and offers a range of safe and supervised painting and interior design services.