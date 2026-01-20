Home

At 59 Salman Khan shares the secret to his timeless body and energy

Salman Khan, at 59, is a great example of a disciplined fitness regime. From his workout regimen to his home-cooked meals and consistency, the real Salman Khan fitness mantra defies age and trends.

His latest shirtless photo has gone viral, showing that age is just a number and with discipline anyone can stay fit.

What is Salman Khan’s workout routine?

What is Salman’s Diet

What is the secret behind Salman’s fitness

Salman Khan is a living example for the youth, as even at the age of 59, his body language is very strong and healthy. Recently he shared a shirtless photo that went viral.Salman Khan works out six days a week and never misses a single day of exercise. His trainer, Rakkesh Uddiyar, said that Salman mixes his strength training with some high-intensity exercises. To maintain Salman’s physique, the trainer says that all they follow is his mantra of consistency.Salman Khan never follows any strict diet. He consumes food cooked by his mother and it is always homemade. He eats porridge, eggs, chicken, fish, rice, and vegetables. Salman knows the importance of eating right and does not overeat anything. The real key to his fitness is not overeating and using the portion control method.Salman fitness is not about building muscles only. It is also about having a strong mind and living a disciplined lifestyle. He has also maintained that during his shoots he remains active and his work schedule does not hamper his routine. Salman’s only mantra for being fit is eating homemade food, exercising daily, and having a positive attitude toward life.