At least 3 dead and 4 injured in shooting outside party in Beverly Hills area

A shooting outside a party in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles early Saturday morning has claimed the lives of at least three people and injured four, according to police.

Beverly Crest is approximately 2 miles north of Beverly Hills.

The call about a multi-victim shooting came in around 2 a.m.

The three deceased victims included two men and one woman. The four victims, including three men and one woman, were transported to a hospital and are all in critical condition.

There is no information on the suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



