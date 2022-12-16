HomeInternationalAt least 3 dead in crash involving a bus and a tractor-trailer...
International

At least 3 dead in crash involving a bus and a tractor-trailer in Virginia

By admin
0
29


At least three people were killed when a bus and tractor-trailer collided on a Virginia highway overnight just outside of Colonial Williamsburg, authorities said Friday.

State police learned of the crash on eastbound Interstate 64 in York County at 1:38 a.m. EST, officials said.

It wasn’t immediately clear where the three victims had been riding, but both drivers appeared to survive the crash, a state police spokesperson said. All 22 passengers on the commercial bus were unrestrained, according to police. 


Emergency personnel at the scene of a crash on Interstate 64 in York County, Va.
Emergency personnel at the scene of a crash on Interstate 64 in York County, Va., on Dec. 16, 2022. Virginia State Police via AP

The names of the three people who died were not disclosed, pending next-of-kin notification.

The accident happened about one mile east of Exit 242, which connects I-64 to Virginia State Route 199. The crash site is just north of Williamsburg, one of America’s oldest cities and former capital of the colony.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

David K. Li is a senior breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital.



Source link

Previous articleMorocco Protest to FIFA Over Refereeing in Semi-Final Against France
Next articleStudents Express Concern Over Exam Dates, Urge NTA to Hold First Session in April. Here’s What They Say
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

By admin
0
29
Previous articleMorocco Protest to FIFA Over Refereeing in Semi-Final Against France
Next articleStudents Express Concern Over Exam Dates, Urge NTA to Hold First Session in April. Here’s What They Say
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©