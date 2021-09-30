At the end of the season hilsa with eggs is caught in large numbers | Big bang in the Bengali family before the festive season! Water on the tongue! The leaves will overflow with egg-laying hilsa …– News18 Bangla
This time in the rainy season, the song of Hilsa Mangal. Egg-laden hilsa is being caught in large numbers in the estuary (Bangladesh News) in the rainy season of September. Smiles on the faces of fishermen on the coast of Char Fashion. Hilsa is being caught in the net every day. Symbolic image