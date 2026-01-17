Home

Iran has suddenly closed its skies to airplanes because of local protests and political tension. This is causing major travel problems around the world. Airlines are canceling flights, changing their routes, and warning passengers that travel plans remain uncertain.



#TravelAdvisory Due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace, and in view of the safety of our passengers, Air India flights overflying the region are now using an alternative routing, which may lead to delays. Some Air India flights where… — Air India (@airindia) January 15, 2026

Travel Advisory Due to the sudden airspace closure by Iran, some of our international flights are impacted. Our teams are working diligently to assess the situation and support affected customers by offering the best possible alternatives. This development is beyond our… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 14, 2026

Iran airspace closure

Iran briefly bans flights from its airspace amid domestic unrest and US tensions

Flights in and out of Iran cancelled and delayed

Flights bound for Iran are being cancelled and redirected

Iraqi airspace also avoids Iran

Warning to airlines flying through Iraq and Iran

Protests and tensions

Closure impacted flights throughout Asia and Europe

Iran airspace closure

Iran briefly bans flights from its airspace amid domestic unrest and US tensions

Flights in and out of Iran cancelled and delayed

Flights bound for Iran are being cancelled and redirected

Iraqi airspace also avoids Iran

Warning to airlines flying through Iraq and Iran

Protests and tensions

Closure impacted flights throughout Asia and Europe

Iran closed its airspace to commercial airlines early Thursday, creating widespread disruptions for flights that were forced to cancel or reroute operations. The decision by Tehran affects flights throughout Asia and Europe, as airlines warned customers traveling through the region to expect delays and schedule changes.

Indian carriers Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet alerted passengers who would be affected by the flight changes to avoid Iran's airspace to prepare for long delays or cancellations. Air India confirmed that flights unable to reroute would be cancelled. Customers were advised to monitor live updates to their flights and offered waivers on flight change fees should they need to cancel or reroute flights.

Flight trackers saw commercial traffic suspended from Iran airspace early Thursday. Only a few flights with special permission were allowed through by Iran officials. The country reopened its airspace to flights several hours later and traffic resumed, though it left numerous flights between Asia and Europe suspended.

Iranian authorities briefly banned flights from its airspace amid heightened tensions with the U.S. and ongoing anti-government protests at home. Officials did not say how long the ban would last or give a reason for the shutdown.

The order forced airlines to cancel flights and or arrange for costly flight reroutes. Airlines are advising customers that flights transiting through Iranian airspace could be significantly delayed or cancelled. Passengers are encouraged to check their flight's real-time status and book an alternate flight if their flight is cancelled. Both airlines are waiving flight change fees for affected customers.

Iraq's airspace also avoids Iran amid tensions with the United States. Several airlines have already rerouted flights to avoid Iraqi airspace. Iraq stopped flying to Iran earlier this week as a safety precaution to airline crews and passengers after the U.S. issued a notice to airmen.

The U.S. issued a notice to airlines last Friday warning about flight restrictions through Iraqi airspace and Iran. Both Germany and the U.S. warned airlines and crews to not travel through certain airspaces in Iraq and Iran.

Protests erupted throughout Iran earlier this month after a government crackdown on citizens. The ongoing protests have caused tension between Iran and the United States. Tensions have also increased between Iranian officials and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Iranian airspace is often used to route flights between Asia and Europe so its closure caused delays for passengers throughout those two continents. Some carriers have elected to stop flying to Iran indefinitely while tensions continue to boil between the country and the U.S.