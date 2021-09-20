AU Bank’s Credit Card wins hearts of first-time Card users

AU Small Finance Bank, the first Small Finance Bank in India to launch its own range of credit cards, has issued 40,000+ credit cards, of which, more than 50% are issued to first time Credit Card users. The benchmark was set in a short span after the card was launched in April this year. AU Bank has ensured customers an easy access to credit cards in more than 150 districts, including cities as well as remote locations of the country.

With the underlying philosophy of offering limitless living to its customers, the Bank has curated exclusive benefits for them. Keeping in mind the needs of customers from all strata, AU Bank has brought few unique features like complimentary access to railway lounges. The bank has also created an industry first Device Protection Plan, where eligible electronic devices purchased using AU Bank Credit Cards come with free screen damage and extended warranty plan. AU Bank offers a special Altura Plus Credit Card to empower women to experience a limitless living. In future, the Bank is also working on bringing out its limited-edition Cards featuring the Bank’s brand ambassadors Mr. Aamir Khan and Ms. Kiara Advani.

Mr. Mayank Markanday, Chief of Credit Cards, AU Small Finance Bank, said, “At AU, we passionately live our brand philosophy of ‘Badlaav Humse Hai’. With our Credit Cards, besides the suave urban populace, we aim to empower the customers at rural and semi-urban locations. We are consciously working towards providing them this limited liability instrument to experience a sense of accomplishment. Like all our products, with our Credit Cards we are delighted to win the trust of our customers, especially many first-time users. We take pride in going the extra mile by doing small things differently and bringing value to our customers by making banking more convenient for them. Having enrolled more than 50% customers as first-time credit card users in such a short span, I believe we are on our way to a new beginning.”

Meanwhile, AU Bank’s exciting range of Credit Cards caters to all sections of society with its in four variants – Altura, Altura Plus, Vetta and Zenith.

About AU Small Finance Bank:

AU Small Finance Bank Limited (AU Bank) is a scheduled commercial bank and a Fortune India 500 Company. Starting its journey from the hinterlands of Rajasthan, today AU Bank is the largest Small Finance Bank with a deep understanding of the rural and semi-urban markets that has enabled it to build robust business model facilitating inclusive growth. With 25+ years legacy of being a retail focused and customer-centric institution, AU started its banking operations in April 2017 and as on 30th June 2021, it has established operations across 758 Banking Touchpoints while serving 20.2 Lakh customers in 15 States & 2 Union Territories with a employee base of 23,486 employees. The Bank has a net worth of ₹ 6,490 Cr, deposit base of ₹ 37,014 Cr and Loan AUM of ₹ 36,635 Cr. AU Bank enjoys the trust of marquee investors and is listed at both the leading stock exchanges viz. NSE and BSE. It has consistently maintained a high external credit rating from all major rating agencies like CRISIL, ICRA, CARE and India Ratings.