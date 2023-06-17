AYUDH Empowers Youth with spiritual values through Self-Management Internship Program, ASIP, in Kolkata & Durgapur

AYUDH, the youth wing of Mata Amritanandamayi Math, concluded its Self-Management Internship Program (ASIP) in Kolkata & Durgapur. The three-day event incorporated spiritual learning, Integrated Amrita Meditation, and a Seedball Workshop, empowering young individuals to tap into their inherent abilities and pursue holistic growth.

ASIP, held as part of the C20 Integrated Holistic Health (IHH) Working Group events, aimed to provide participants with a deep understanding of how Sanatana Dharma practices can foster mental and physical well-being. Its central objective was to align participants’ actions with their core values and facilitate a profound realization of their true selves, leading to a more meaningful and purposeful existence.

Emphasizing the significance of nurturing youth potential, Shri Mata Amritanandanmayi (Amma) stated, “Our youth are like flower buds that are meant to one day bloom and spread fragrance to the world. Today, it is as if they are being eaten away by pests. If we don’t want these flowers to be totally destroyed, we must educate them and help them cultivate proper awareness.”

The program featured various engaging activities, with the Bhagavad Gita discussion emerging as one of the most inspiring events. Participants chanted Gita Slokas together, explored their profound definitions and meanings under the guidance of experienced facilitators and applied the teachings to real-life scenarios for their presentations. A quiz on Sanatana Dharma provided an opportunity for participants to test their knowledge and deepen their understanding. There were also discussions, Q&A on Science of Spirituality, skits, music, and games on Amma’s teachings.

On the second day, an Integrated Amrita Meditation session was conducted, incorporating yoga, breathing exercises, visualization, and pranayama, essential components for physical and mental well-being in today’s fast-paced world. The meditation session enabled participants to experience the transformative power of relaxation and its profound impact on perception.

The final day of ASIP featured a Seedball Workshop, where students actively contributed to environmental preservation. The workshop emphasized the interconnectedness of all elements in the universe and encouraged participants to take responsibility for nurturing and safeguarding nature. By sowing seedballs in suitable locations, participants made a significant contribution to the Million Seedball Campaign initiated by the C20 Sustainable and Resilient Communities Working Group.

The three-day event was led by Brahmacharini Amritatmika Chaitanya & Brahmacharini Niseema from the AYUDH National coordination Team

Regarding the event, AYUDHians said “The workshop gave us an opportunity to understand life’s meaning and purpose, as well as our connection to other beings and Nature. We learned that the practice of spirituality makes and holds room for love and compassion for self, others and the world and enable us to face challenges during difficult times.”

As a concluding gesture, AYUDHians illuminated a Diya in the formation of the sacred words “Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu.” symbolizing deep inspiration to share the knowledge gained during the program.

_____________________________________