Azim Premji University announces admissions for Undergraduate Programmes 2022

Azim Premji University announces admissions to its full-time, residential Undergraduate program. The applications are available in the website and the last date for the Early Admission process is December 7, 2021. The classes for the batch will commence from July 2022.

The undergraduate programmes offered in the university are; 3-year B.Sc. degree in Physics, Biology or Mathematics and B.A. degree in Economics, English, Philosophy or History and 4-year B.Sc. B.Ed. Dual degree in Science and Education with specialization in streams Physics, Biology or Mathematics & Education.

The curriculum at Azim Premji University emphasizes disciplinary depth and broader skills of analysis, reasoning and problem-solving skills over conventional mode of learning. Students will work on a common curriculum to strengthen their key skills and capabilities to help them become active and self-motivated learners.

Timelines Admission process Early Admission Regular admission Last date to apply 7 Dec 2021 Mid April 2022 Entrance test date 19 Dec 2021 Mid May 2022 Interview process Feb 2022 June 2022 Offer letters Mar 2022 July 2022 Classes commencing Aug 2022 Aug 2022 *Dates are tentative

Azim Premji University offers a diverse student cohort; need based scholarships (full or partial waiver) and extensive academic support. With accomplished faculty members, a mix of teaching, research and field experience, combined with innovative teaching-learning methods and close mentoring of students, this is an opportunity for aspirants to explore India’s complex social and political reality and become responsible citizens of the 21st century. Undergraduate students can also conduct research through Honours projects (link to student research videos)

Admission process and dates: The admission process will be conducted in 2 windows, Early admissions and regular admissions. Students can apply online on the University website. Applicants will be selected based on a written test following which personal interview will be conducted for the shortlisted students. The University also considers SAT and KYPY scores for Admissions.

New campus: The classes will be conducted at the University’s permanent residential campus at Sarjapur-Attibele Road on the outskirts of Bangalore. Spread over 80 acres, the campus will offer 2.7 million sq.ft. of space after the first phase of construction, capable of accommodating 3800 students and 700 faculty plus administration staff. It will be a self-contained learning and living space with hostel accommodation for students, residential facilities for faculty and staff, guest stay, library, auditorium, amphitheatre, and sports complex with outdoor and indoor games.

Address: Azim Premji University, Burugunte Village, Sarjapur Hobli, Anekal Taluk, Bengaluru, Karnataka – 562125. Mobile: 8971889988. EMAIL: [email protected]. WEBSITE: https://azimpremjiuniversity.edu.in/undergraduate.

About Azim Premji University: Azim Premji University was established under the Azim Premji University Act 2010 of the Government of Karnataka. Azim Premji Foundation, the sponsoring body set up the University as a fully philanthropic and not-for-profit entity, with a clear social purpose; to contribute to the realization of a just, equitable, humane and sustainable society. For media queries contact: [email protected].

___________________________________________________