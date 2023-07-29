Babu88Sports backs Dambulla Aura as title sponsors in LPL 2023

Leading sports news agency, Babu88Sports, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the cricket team Dambulla Aura for the upcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 starting from 30th of July. This collaboration aims to bolster support for one of the most dynamic teams in the league and further strengthen Babu88Sports commitment to sports and entertainment in the region.

This years LPL promises unparalleled excitement with five formidable teams: Jaffna Kings, Colombo Strikers, B-Love Kandy, Dambulla Aura, and Galle Titans, set to compete in a double round-robin format. Cricket aficionados are eagerly anticipating a fierce competition, with each team facing its opponents twice.

“Were thrilled to be part of this incredible league, supporting Dambulla Aura,” said Benjamin Harris, a spokesperson for Babu88Sports. “It resonates with our ethos of delivering top-tier entertainment, and were eager to see how the season unfolds.” With Kusal Mendis as the captain and Avishka Gunawardena as the coach, the team is all set to hit it out big in the Premier League. The team is at its confident best with a great mix of talent and experience.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) recently unveiled the much-anticipated schedule for the LPL 2023. The league, in its fourth edition, is scheduled to commence on Sunday, July 30. Fans can look forward to a total of 24 exhilarating matches, with the grand finale set for Sunday, August 20. Teams will battle it out to secure their spots in the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator, inspired by the renowned IPL-styled playoffs.

Babu88Sports is your one-stop online sports news platform that brings together the latest updates from the world of cricket, basketball, football, and more. Providing comprehensive coverage on game highlights, player profiles, match results, and in-depth analysis, we offer a unique blend of engaging content for sports enthusiasts. Our dedicated team of sports journalists works around the clock to deliver real-time updates and detailed reports from a wide array of sports, ensuring our readers are always in the loop. Whether youre seeking the final score of a thrilling football match, an insightful post-match analysis of a cricket game, or a sneak peek into your favourite basketball players off-season training, Babu88Sports has got you covered.

