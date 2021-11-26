Baby crying inside the womb? Doctors were shocked to do the ultrasound of the pregnancy! – News18 Bangla

London: When a woman becomes pregnant (Woman), after 3 or 4 weeks the woman starts to have different feelings. From 3 to 4 weeks after conception, women begin to experience a variety of sensations in their wombs. During this time, when a pregnant woman has abdominal pain, it is said that her unborn child is kicking or she is eating upside down.

Although it is normal for a baby to move around in the womb, it is normal for a baby to cry. The question has recently puzzled the world, as an ultrasound examination of a pregnant woman showed that the fetus was giving an expression that looked like it was crying. Everyone was quite surprised to see this picture.

According to a 2005 report in the Journal of the Archives of Disease in Childhood and Neonatal Edition, scientists examine the facial expressions of an unborn baby by ultrasound. During the ultrasound examination, the doctors noticed that the baby was giving an expression in the womb as if it were crying. After seeing the baby’s expression inside the womb, the scientists gave the baby inside the womb vibrations and sound stimulation. As a result, whenever the baby in the womb feels the vibration, it becomes restless; His chest swells and his head tilts backwards. Doctors performed similar tests on about 60 children and scanned them. It was found that about 10 of these children behaved in the same way.

After examining the fetus in this way, the scientists said that a baby behaves like this only when he cries. As a result, Nazda Ridgeland in England is studying this kind of wonderful event. Nazda Ridgeland is a developmental psychologist at the University of Durham in England. For this type of test, Najda Rizland performed 4D ultrasound imaging of the movement of the fetus. Along with this, a 3D film has been made to bring this issue to the notice of all. The main reason for making this film is to notice how the condition of the baby’s face in the womb changes. Here it is seen that the face of the unborn child changes in different kinds of feelings.