Badalia Diamonds to Sparkle on the Runway with Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna at India Couture Week 2023 Organized by FDCI

Badalia Diamonds by Sashi Bhai & Golu Bhai, the four-generation family-run natural diamond jewellery brand based in Kolkata, is all set to dazzle the prestigious India Couture Week this year for the first time ever! The jewellery brand which has been in the business of manufacturing and retailing natural diamonds for over 65 years, has partnered with the globally renowned designer duo Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna who have been in the industry for the last 25 years. The jewellery designers will showcase their range of exquisitely hand-crafted jewellery for the modern bride and groom from their ‘Celestial’ Collection.

A breath-taking necklace from Badalia Diamonds ‘Celestial Collection’ 2023

The Celestial collection is inspired by the heavenly celestial wonders of the universe. Each hand-selected diamond, whether set in a captivating pendant, a dazzling pair of earrings, a stunning bracelet, or an exquisite ring, tells a story of the beauty that lies beyond our reach and captivates us with its remarkable clarity and immaculate brilliance.

The diamond jewellery that the models will flaunt, ranges from delicate and ethereal to bold and sophisticated, making these pieces a perfect match with every look.

The fashion show titled Equinox Couture to be held on July 29, 2023, at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi, will have models walking the runway in intricately-designed cocktail gowns for the modern bride and sharp tuxedoes for the contemporary groom designed by the duo and perfectly matched with standout diamond jewellery from Badalia Diamonds.

“We are thrilled to make our debut at the India Couture Week this year with Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna for their show Equinox Couture. We share a very special synergy with them when it comes to design aesthetics which you will see at the show. Their sophisticated bridal gowns are a match made in heaven with our exquisite, hand-crafted premium diamond jewellery and we cant wait to showcase our collection,” said Ishmita Badalia Director of Badalia Diamond by Sashi Bhai & Golu Bhai.

Badalia Diamonds by Sashi Bhai & Golu Bhai specializes in diamond solitaires and intricately handcrafted, yet contemporary bridal collections. The creative genius duo of Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna have been dressing up Indian celebrities and fashion connoisseurs for decades in their evocative, avant-garde designs that push boundaries and celebrate timeless excellence.

“The synergy between our designs and Badalia Diamonds is seamless, rather extraordinary. Together, we aim to create an immersive experience where sophistication, luxury, and elegance take center stage, appealing to individuals who appreciate timeless beauty, opulence and high-quality craftsmanship,” said Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, expressing delight in the partnership with Badalia Diamonds for the Indian Couture Week.

