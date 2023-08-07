Bajaj Finance partners with new partner ICICI Lombard General Insurance to offer motor insurance policies

Bajaj Finance has partnered with ICICI Lombard General Insurance along with other partners to provide car and two-wheeler insurance plans on the platform Bajaj Finance Insurance Mall. These policies can be bought instantly on the platform through an all-digital and seamless customer experience journey.

The ICICI Lombard Car and Two-wheeler Insurance policies offer comprehensive damage coverage, including third-party cover and various add-on benefits to vehicle owners. These policies provide extensive coverage against various risks and damages to vehicles.

Here are some of the key features and benefits offered by ICICI Lombard two-wheeler and car insurance policies:

Offers comprehensive coverage: Get complete coverage for the insured vehicle as well as for the third party.

Offers own damage cover: These policies cover damages caused to the insured vehicle by accidents, thefts, natural calamities and fire.

Offers third-party cover: Get financial coverage for third-party liabilities. In case the policyholder is at fault and causes damages to third-party property or injures the person, the policy will cover all the incurred expenses. It will compensate the third party on behalf of the policyholder for the repair cost or medical expenses, if any.

Offers personal accident cover: This cover provides financial support in case of an accident resulting in injuries or death of the owner/driver. Get a personal accident cover up to Rs. 15 lakh.

No Claim Bonus (NCB): Offers NCB for not making any claims in the previous policy year. The policyholder can benefit from the NCB by getting a discount on the renewal premium based on the bonus accumulated.

Apart from the above features, ICICI Lombard also offers a range of add-on covers to help customers enhance their vehicle insurance. These covers provide additional financial backup, ensuring the customers stay fully covered in case of any emergency.

Add-on covers available on ICICI Lombard motor insurance policies

Here are some of the add-on covers offered to reduce repair expenses.

No Claim Bonus (NCB) protector cover: This add-on cover ensures that the accumulated bonus remains intact even if the policyholder makes a claim during the policy year. In simple words, the policyholder will not lose any NCB.

24×7 roadside assistance cover: The policyholder can call for immediate assistance during emergencies such as flat tyres, battery discharge, fuel shortage and more.

Zero depreciation add-on cover: Covers the full cost of repairs without any deduction of depreciation. It covers the repair or replacement costs of the parts that depreciate over time. Most insurers deduct the depreciation value when settling the claim. This add-on cover ensures the entire claim settlement without any deductions.

Engine protection add-on cover: Covers the repair or replacement cost in case of engine damage due to accidents, floods or other factors.

Additional nine add-on covers: Covers electrical/non-electrical accessories like fog lights, music system, seat covers and more.

Why choose ICICI Lombard motor insurance plans

To enhance customer experience, ICICI Lombard has, over the years, brought in innovative solutions. Here’s why one should consider buying ICICI Lombard motor insurance.

The insurance company offers tech-enabled vehicle insurance plans for its customers to enhance customer experience.

Benefit from its 100% digital claim inspection and settlement process.

Use the IL Take Care app for instant policy issuance and easy claims. This app helps raise claims and track the claim status easily on mobile.

Furthermore, the InstaSpect feature on the IL Take Care app initiates a live survey. This allows one to capture live video of the vehicle damages from all angles and upload it for instant approval.

The insurance company also offers robust customer support, with 24×7 call and chat assistance.

ICICI Lombard has 12,000+ network garages across India where customers can get their vehicles repaired without paying any amount upfront. Here customers can benefit from the cashless claim facility and avail quality services.

Why buy ICICI Lombard motor insurance through Bajaj Finance Insurance Mall

Bajaj Finance offers a seamless customer experience and a hassle-free insurance buying process which involves zero paperwork. The company ties up with leading insurance companies in India to offer curated and customer-centric insurance products. The buying process is simple, transparent, and secure.

Users can choose from various car insurance and two-wheeler insurance policies on Bajaj Finance Insurance Mall and purchase seamlessly in just a few clicks. This makes it easier for buyers to compare and buy vehicle insurance policies that suit their requirements and budget.

