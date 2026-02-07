What did Ayesha Siddiqa say?

What are Jaish terrorists doing in Balochistan?

Balochistan rebels have inflicted heavy losses on the Pakistani army. They have not only killed a large number of Pakistani soldiers but have also eliminated the alleged death squad of Jaish-e-Mohammed operating in Balochistan. Now, Pakistan is counting the members of these death squads as ordinary civilians. Pakistan claims that 31 civilians, 17 security personnel, and 145 militants were killed in clashes with rebels in Balochistan.Renowned Pakistani military expert and author of ‘Military Inc.,’ Ayesha Siddiqa, says that it has become difficult for the Pakistani army to operate outside their cantonments in Balochistan. Pakistani soldiers are confined to their cantonments. Any soldier outside the cantonment is an easy target. The Baloch people do not consider them their own. The data released by Pakistan states that so many civilians were killed. On the other hand, the claim is that many of the civilians who were killed were members of the death squad, which was deployed against the Baloch Liberation Army. There were also some Jaish-e-Mohammed members among those killed. Whether they will be included in the civilian category or not remains to be seen. Therefore, the conflict has become very complicated.The Pakistani army has deployed a large number of Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists to counter the Baloch Liberation Army in Balochistan. These terrorists mingle with the general population and assist the Pakistani army in operations against the Baloch rebels. The Pakistani army provides these terrorists with money and weapons to ensure their safety while operating among civilians. The Pakistani army fears that if they conduct intelligence or ground operations in areas far from support, the threat to it will increase.