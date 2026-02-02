Home

The BLA has launched an offensive campaign against the Pakistani army, which it has named Operation Heroff Phase 2.

Amidst the ongoing attacks in Pakistan’s Balochistan, a video of a female suicide bomber has surfaced. In the video, a woman is seen firing at the Pakistani army from an assault rifle. She is also appealing to the Baloch people to stand with the Baloch fighters against Pakistan. She is seen smiling during the fighting, and finally, her body is shown lying on the ground. This video has been released by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a Baloch rebel group.In the video, the female suicide bomber is appealing to the Baloch people to come forward. The woman said, “Baloch people, today your sister is fighting against the Punjabi army. Now you need to show courage. Now we have no other option left.” In the video, a person can be heard calling the woman “Droshum.”The BLA has launched an offensive campaign against the Pakistani army, which it has named Operation Heroff Phase 2. It claims that the operation has been going on for more than 40 hours in several districts of Balochistan, resulting in the deaths of more than 200 personnel of the Pakistani army, police, and Frontier Corps. Several suicide attacks have also taken place during this time, including those carried out by women.The female suicide bomber seen in the video is named Hawa Baloch. Along with the video, the BLA wrote in the caption, “During the second phase of Operation Heroff on the Gwadar front, suicide bomber Hawa Baloch fought selflessly shoulder to shoulder with her fellow suicide bombers. This is her last message, 12 hours before her death.” The woman further said, “Pakistan is not coming forward because of fear. Pakistan does not have the courage to face us. Today is a day of joy. Today we are fighting against the army. Today we will show the enemy that Baloch mothers and sisters have never been abandoned and never will be,” one person said. Another person asked the woman how the fighting was going, and she laughed and replied, “The fighting is fun.” The female suicide bomber is seen in the video firing what looks like an assault rifle. She said she was waiting for the Pakistani Army, but the enemy was nowhere to be seen because they are cowards.