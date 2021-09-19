Bangla News | Huge Katla: Fishserman found 18 kg fish in river padma here is the final price in auction

Huge Katla Fish (Bangla News | Huge Katla Fish) And that’s why I went to Goalanda in Bangladesh. It is learned that the cat has risen in the river Padma and its actual weight is 18 kg 200 g. After being caught in the net, there was a dispute over the purchase of the fish

According to local fishermen, Gurudev Haldar, a fisherman from Pabna, and a few others went fishing in the Padma on Friday night. On Saturday morning, a large Katla fish (Huge Katla Fish) was caught in Gurudev’s net.

The fish (Bangladesh News) was taken to the fish market adjacent to the Daulatdia ferry terminal. The fish is weighed there. After that the auction of catla fish started. Interested buyers keep bidding one after another. Finally, the fish was sold for 25,400 rupees.

The fish was auctioned at the Daulatdia Ferry Terminal (Bangla News). After that there was a rush to buy fish in the market. Chandu Mollah, a local trader, bought the fish at a price of Tk 1,800 per kg for a total of Tk 25,800.

Chandu, the owner of the fish market, bought the fish at the highest price. He hopes to be able to sell at least one and a half thousand rupees per kg. Chandur claims that buyers are already coming from different places to buy the fish. Chandu, a fish storekeeper, said that customers have already started coming from different places to buy fish.

In a word, the hustle and bustle of people with Bengali giant catla in fish rice explains what a fish-loving Bengali can’t do if he finds a good fish. Saturday’s hue and cry in Bangladesh’s Dautaldia market has once again highlighted that picture.