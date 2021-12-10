Bangladesh: 9 more after 20, a total of 29 people were sentenced to death in two murder cases in Bangladesh!

Dhaka: 29 people sentenced to death in the same case! In a word, it can be called a record A court has ordered the execution of nine people in a murder case of a student league leader eight years ago in Rajshahi, Bangladesh. Besides, a fast track court (Bangladesh) on Wednesday sentenced 20 students to death for beating a student of Dhaka National Engineering University to death two years ago.

A total of 29 people have been sentenced to death and 20 others have been given life imprisonment After this verdict, there has been an uproar in the country In one case, after the execution of 20 people, the death sentence of 9 more people was given A total of 29 executions in two cases are really rare

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Abrar Fahad’s murder case, the court ordered the execution of 20 people. Besides, five other accused in the case were given life imprisonment on the same day. Tribunal 1 judge Abu Zafar. Kamruzzaman announced the verdict in the sensational murder case on Wednesday afternoon.

Twenty-two accused were present in the court when the verdict was announced. On August 26, 2013, a group of people beat and killed the student leader of the ruling party Shahin Alam. Police later issued chargesheets against 31 accused.