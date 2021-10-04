Bangladesh cricket team arrives in Muscat to play T20 World Cup over hurricane ‘Shahin’ – News18 Bangla

Muscat: Bangladesh cricket team arrives in Oman to play T20 World Cup amid cyclone ‘Shahin’ Arriving in Muscat, the team has to stay in the one-day hotel quarantine as per the rules Besides practicing in Oman, Bangladesh cricketers will also play warm-up matches among themselves After that Mahmudullah will go to Amir Shahi to play the scheduled warm up match of the World Cup

Bangladesh Team leave home for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today (October 3) pic.twitter.com/uCJsw4oQAc – Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) October 3, 2021

Mahmudullah Riyad will lead the Bangladesh team as captain in the upcoming T20 World Cup. There are no surprises in the team. The World Cup squad has recently been reduced to 15 players for the series against New Zealand. Rubel Hossain and Aminul Islam Biplob have been taken to the UAE as standby.

Bangladesh will begin their World Cup qualifying campaign with a match against Scotland in the United Arab Emirates on October 16. Mahmudullah will then play a qualifying match against Oman and Papua New Guinea. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are the two favorite teams in the qualifying round

Meanwhile, good news for cricket lovers. Tickets for the T20 World Cup have started selling. Tickets for the T20 World Cup match started online from Sunday. Corona is set to return to the field in the next situation (ICC T20 World Cup).

The governments of the United Arab Emirates and Oman have allowed spectators to enter the field during the World Cup. The BCCI has been in talks with the ICC and local governments for several days to allow spectators to enter the T20 World Cup. Due to Corona, this year’s T20 World Cup is being hosted in the United Arab Emirates and Oman instead of India. However, India is the host country.

The qualifying round of the World Cup started from October 16. The first match will be played in Muscat, the capital of Oman. The government of the United Arab Emirates has allowed 80% spectators to enter every match in the T20 World Cup. On the other hand, 3,000 spectators will be able to enter the stadium during the matches in Muscat, the capital of Oman. The minimum ticket price for a match in Oman is 10 Omani Rials. The minimum ticket price for matches in the UAE is set at 30 dirhams.