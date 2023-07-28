Barco Reiterates Commitment to Next Gen Technology

Barco, a global technology leader in networked visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise and healthcare markets, showcased its latest products and solutions at the Barco Connect 2023 (One Barco event) held in Delhi on 28th July 2023. With a strong focus on enabling bright outcomes through intuitive technology, Barco offers a diverse range of innovative, high-quality, and hi-tech networked visualization products in the Indian market, including Digital Cinema projectors, Large Screen display solutions, collaboration solutions, rugged displays for professional applications, and Hi-tech medical displays.

The Barco Connect 2023 (One Barco event) is aimed at building awareness regarding the enormous domestic potential inherent in entertainment, enterprise, and projection mapping sectors, while showcasing a broad range of products and solutions including ClickShare Conference (CX-30/50 and CX-50 Gen2), UDX 4K projector, PDS4K, Immersive Experience, Xcite (Virtual Reality): CAVE, RigiFlex, ODL, Truepix, Unisee, and CTRL solutionamong others.

Barco’s RGB laser series is the first generation of 24/7 rear-projection video walls capable of operating under any lighting conditions, and the versatile XT-series is specifically designed to offer premium quality and provide a reliable solution in a wide range of indoor LED applications. Barco’s latest generation PDS-4K presentation switcher, with its 4K 60 capability, has been developed to meet customer requirements for image processing and fast seamless switching in the workspace environment.

In the visualization space, Barco UniSee offers a revolutionized LCD video wall experience while Barco’s range of ClickShare products enable the trends of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) and BYOM (Bring Your Own Meeting) in the enterprise sector. More than 65% of the Cars, Trucks (Automotive solutions) that you see on our roads are designed on Barco VX solutions. The flagship direct view LED video wall solution TruePix is an innovative mounting structure that ensures precise installation in any environment, amazing image quality, and extremely high levels of reliability.

Barco has been a domain expert in experiential business, be it in large events, cinema theatres, large venue fixed install projections, control rooms, meeting rooms or classroom learning experiences. India is among the key markets for Barco, in the projection mapping vertical. Barco’s impressive track record includes multiple sound and light shows and projection mapping installations such as Andaman & Nicobar’s historical Cellular Jail, Nathdwara ‘Statue of Belief‘, Ajmer’s historic King Edward Memorial faade, Akshardham, and Datta Peetham.

Barco video walls have a strong presence in India, comprising of clients such as the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation, and GAIL’s National Gas Management Center (NGMC), who partner with Barco to create a holistic network operation monitoring solution. Separately, TV18, which leverages Barcos UniSee video wall for visualization purposes, stated that it is the ideal solution for broadcasting backdrops, in coordination with studio design and requirements.

