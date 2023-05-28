BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is available to preload now; Playable from May 29th onwards

KRAFTON, Inc’s BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), India’s most loved battle royale title is available to preload from today, 27th May for ALL Android users. The game, however will be playable from 29th May onwards only. As for iOS users, the game will be available for download and play from May 29th 2023.

Few users may have received an automatic update from midnight, this is a part of the preload process, and you have nothing to worry.

In anticipation of an overwhelming number of downloads, KRAFTON will stagger the availability and playability of BGMI. This approach ensures players enjoy the game seamlessly without any interruptions. Players can, therefore, jump into the action-packed battles and prove their skills on the battlegrounds from 29th May onwards. The new update will introduce a New Map, In-Game Events and more. On the sidelines of the availability of the game, KRAFTON has also launched a new marketing campaign ‘India Ki Heartbeat’ that showcases the stories of gamers who embody the essence of BGMI as more than just a game, but a profound emotion.

“We are thrilled to announce that BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is now available for preload. We are consistently striving to deliver a smooth gameplay experience to our users and are excited to welcome everyone back,” said Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, KRAFTON, Inc. India “We once again, thank the authorities and our users for their continued support as we look forward to elevating the gaming experience for our community in India. See you on the battlegrounds!”

