BBLUNT Salons, Bollywood’s most sought after hair destination brand Enters Kolkata

BBLUNT, Bollywood’s most preferred salon brand, is all set to make waves with the launch of 3 salons in the city of Kolkata housed in Hungerford Street, Alipore & Janak Road location.

The salons have been meticulously designed with luxurious hair stations, manicure & pedicure stations, beauty cum bridal rooms and hair treatment rooms leaving clients spoilt for choice.

BBLUNT will be accessible to more Kolkata residents with these new openings. The high-end beauty and hair services offered by BBLUNT are performed by staff members that are experienced and certified globally. BBLUNT Salon, a one-stop shop for all Hair & beauty requirements, offers a clean, safe atmosphere for all styling and beauty requirements, as well as a friendly, attentive staff that will make your visit to the salon pleasurable and unforgettable.

Spoorthy Shetty, CEO, BBLUNT added, “Kolkata has always been special for us. We launched our first ever franchise salon here in 2020 and with the patronage received, we are now set to launch 3 company owned company operated salons across the city. We’re extremely thrilled to open doors to our loyalists as well as welcome new hair aficionados. At BBLUNT, it is our constant endeavour to provide the best service possible for our guests and expanding our network of salons allows us to reach more clients who have patiently waited for our presence in the city.”

Speaking on the launch occasion, Ghazal Alagh, Co-founder & Chief Innovation Officer, Honasa Consumer Limited, said “We are thrilled with the opening of 3 new salons in Kolkata, bringing their passion for beauty and personalized services to the vibrant city. The salon industry in Kolkata has witnessed a significant growth in recent years, with an increasing number of people opting for specialised salons for grooming and selfcare. The opening of BBLUNT’s three new outlets in the city is a testament to this trend, and we believe it will further contribute to the industry’s growth by providing customers with a diverse range of high-quality services and experiences. BBLUNT’s team of experts is dedicated in providing a unique and luxurious experience that will leave the clients feeling confident and beautiful and it is another step in giving the community an access to the good life.”

In true BBLUNT aesthetics, the space boasts a beautiful design and décor–organic patterns in pink ascents in the salon area, The whole interior is planned, so as to retain maximum space with industrial and rustic ascents.

With the opening of these new outlets, the salon chain has reached a total of 22 outlets in India – seven of which are located in Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Gurgaon.



ABOUT THE COMPANY: Honasa Consumer Ltd., parent company of Mamaearth and the fastest growing House of Brands for personal care, has acquired BBLUNT, a premium salon chain & hair care, hair color and styling products brand from Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) in the year 2022. Honasa Consumer Ltd. has established itself at the forefront of digital branding and marketing and this acquisition will further strengthen the company’s strength in the millennial personal care segment. BBLUNT has been at the forefront of hairdressing, styling, and education for two decades, and continues to redefine hairstyling. The partnership will revolutionize the hairstyling and hair coloring industry.

BBLUNT has built a unique reputation in the world of hairstyling. The brand’s strength lies in its extensive experience of styling Bollywood celebrities and transferring the salon experience & expertise into high quality products. Over the last decade the brand has built a revolutionary product portfolio now under the HCPL belt. The product portfolio currently consists of hair colors, shampoos, dry shampoos, conditioners, styling products, serums & temporary hair colors. The product insights have come from stylist and consumer interaction and tested in the salon on real consumers – to build a product line crafted especially for Indian hair, weather, and water conditions. This has been the primary distinguishing factor for the brand and has been pivotal in crafting an incredibly unique, carefully considered, beautifully designed product line. BBLUNT enjoys a huge equity with millennials today and has many prestigious Bollywood feature films to its credit from Dil Chahta Hai which broke the traditional mold of hairstyling in the industry to the more recent Brahmastra movie project. The brand has built strong millennial equity over the years, that continues to steadily grow.