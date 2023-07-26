Be Well Hospitals Conducts Second Advanced Laser Proctology Workshop & Launches Proctology Patient Support Group

Be Well Hospitals Pvt. Ltd. a pioneer in innovative advanced healthcare solutions, marks another milestone by successfully conducting its second “Advanced Laser Proctology Workshop” at Hotel Savera, Chennai. The two-day workshop, on July 22nd & 23rd, witnessed over 15 National Faculties,100 medical experts and delegates from across the country engaging in transformative discussions on advanced laser proctology techniques.

Honble Member of Parliament Ms. Kanimozhi Karunanidhi inaugurating the event in the presence of Dr.C.J.Vetrievel, CMD, Be Well Hospitals & Dignitaries

The workshop showcased the remarkable advantages of laser proctology, including minimal pain, shorter surgical duration, reduced hospital stays, quicker recovery, and cost-effectiveness.

The event featured a series of information lectures, live laser surgeries, expert panel discussions, and hands-on training sessions, empowering Surgeons with the latest advancements in proctology. Accredited by the Tamil Nadu Medical Council, attendees earned 4 Continuous Medical Education (CME) credit hours for their participation.

Transforming Laser Treatment with Proctology Patient Support Group

Support groups bring together people who are going through or have gone through similar experiences. As a response to the growing prevalence of benign anorectal conditions like hemorrhoids (piles), fissure-in-ano, abscesses, anal fistulae, condylomata and pruritus ani affecting numerous individuals, Be Well Hospitals introduced the “Proctology Patient Support Group” (PPSG). Trained peers will focus on emotional support, sharing experiences, education and practical activities. All 12 Be Well Hospitals will conduct regular Proctology Patient Support group meetings to help patients to make informed decision.

Inaugurated by Esteemed Chief Guest Thirumathi Kanimozhi Karunanithi

Chief Guest Thirumathi Kanimozhi Karunanithi, a sitting Member of Parliament inaugurated the Be Well Laser Proctology Workshop and also the Be Well Proctology Patient Support Group.

The esteemed Chief Guest commended Be Well Hospitals for their relentless dedication to advancing medical care and making quality healthcare accessible and affordable to common man.

Insights from Respected Medical Professionals

During the event, renowned medical experts shared their insights and expertise on advanced laser proctology.

Dr. C.J. Vetrievel, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of Be Well Hospitals, emphasized their vision of providing accessible, affordable and compassionate quality healthcare by establishing 50 Be Well hospitals across Tamilnadu in the near future.

Prof. J.A. Jayalal, Course Director and Secretary General Commonwealth Medical Association, UK, highlighted the significance of adopting advanced laser proctology techniques to alleviate patient suffering.

Dr. M. Kanagavel, Course Convener and Director of Gastropro, expressed his admiration for Be Well Hospital’s commitment to enhancing medical education with a focus on patient-centric care.

Dr. R. Sabarisan, Medical Director of Be Well Hospitals commented that The Advanced Laser Proctology Workshop equipped medical professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge to deliver cutting-edge piles treatments that enhance patient comfort and recovery.

For more information about Be Well Hospital and the Proctology Patient Support Group, visit our website: www.bewellhospitals.in.

About Be Well Hospitals Pvt. Ltd.

Be Well Hospitals is a chain of “Small Giant” multi-specialty hospitals, renowned for its accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare services. Established in 2011, the hospital group operates in 12 main locations across Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, serving the healthcare needs of thousands of families.

Be Well Hospital continues to redefine patient care through innovative and compassionate healthcare solutions.

