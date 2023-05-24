Beat the Heat with Fun filled Summer Camp at Princeton Club

As we all know, the much needed break- the summer vacation for the children has started a few weeks back. With sweltering heat and scorching sun above, kiddos would need to stay indoors. Albeit they need a reason to shift their attention off the clutter of the virtual world of cell phones which is indeed detrimental for the physical as well as mental health of kids. And the answer to this is the magical Summer Camp – to beat the heat and to cool the body , mind and spirit.

Keeping all these in mind, Princeton Club has set off a fun filled summer camp today . A plethora of activities ranging from fun play & training at the sprawling swimming pool ,to hobby classes like art n craft workshop , greeting card making, envelope making to physical fitness activities like Yoga and focus enhancing exercise like meditation and plantation activity to quiz session – this camp will cover it all from 23rd to 27th May from 10 am to 1pm . Advanced summer camp will also be held from 30th May to 3rd June and 6th June to 10th June . Non-fire cooking , pot colouring , mask making , quilling , listening to grandma stories , Treasure Hunt and movement with music are added attractions for these camps.

Actress Sonalee Chaudhuri , who is also a mother of a cute child , added zing to the camp today. Her presence enthused children at the play and learn summer camp at Princeton Club today. Inaugurating the camp she said , “I would have loved to bring my kid to this fun filled camp but he is recovering from illness. Princeton Club has taken a very good initiative to encourage children to be engrossed in learning new hobbies”.

Sanjay Karmakar, Manager, Operations, Princeton Club , said , “ Summer camp is basically aimed at inculcating hobbies among children apart from their academic activities . At Princeton Club, we have designed the camp with right blend of academic as well as development of creative faculty of children. These workshops would help the parents to keep the smart phones at bay and children would be engaged in honing their aesthetic skills . We have planned advanced summer camps as well which will continue till 10th June. Interesting activities like grandma story bag , quilling , mask making , music & movement , non fire cooking would enable children to remain engaged “.

For registration call : 9830277737 /9830308529 /033-6644 4444 and avail early bird offer.