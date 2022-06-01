BELASHURU EXHIBITION: IN MEMORY OF SHRI SOUMITRA CHATTERJEE & SMT. SWATILEKHA SENGUPTA

PICS : Rahul Kuila

Belashuru, directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, is all set to pay tribute to its lead actors who have left for their heavenly abode — Shri Soumitra Chatterjee and Smt. Swatilekha Sengupta. Windows, in association with Navina Cinema, The Soumitra Chatterjee Foundation and Nandikar has organised the Belashuru Exhibition in memory of Shri Soumitra Chatterjee and Smt. Swatilekha Sengupta from June 1 to June 2, 2022. The exhibition is being held at the banquet hall of Navina Cinema, Kolkata.The unseen belongings, art works by both the legendary actors, are being exhibited. From the letter of appreciation from Shri Amitabh Bachchan to Smt Swatilekha Sengupta, the personal letters written by Shri Soumitra Chatterjee and their costumes from different famous plays, et al, are presented for the very first time to the lovers of cinema.

Eminent Actress Smt. Sabitri Chatterjee have agreed to grace the inaugural ceremony of the exhibition. Nandita Roy, one of the makers of Belashuru, expressed her feelings, “Since Belashuru is the last work together of both the veteran actors, we wanted to pay tribute to them through this exhibition. It would not have been possible without the support from Soumitra- da’s daughter, Poulami Bose and Swati-di’s daughter, Sohini Sengupta.”

Belashuru is one of the rarest films in the history of cinema that released when both its lead actors are no more. The exhibition is a beautiful initiative to commemorate and celebrate the works of the two legends. Cinephiles from all across the land expressed their gratitude and excitement for the event. Navin Choukhani of Navina Cinema said it is an honour to be able to host such an exhibition.

The exhibition is open between 12 noon and 6 pm for two days. Belashuru is already making a splash not just in India, but in Bengali communities all over the world. Through this exhibition the memories of Shri Soumitra Chatterjee and Smt Swatilekha Sengupta are bound to be revived one more time.